Ebonyi football fans hail S’Falcons, urge them to defend AWCON title

FOOTBALL fans in Ebonyi have hailed the Super Falcons’ brilliant performance so far in the ongoing African Women’s Cup of Nations taking place in Morocco.

They urged the team to sustain the tempo by being focused in the remaining games in order to successfully defend the title it won in 2018.

The senior women’s national team defeated the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon 1-0 in the quarter final played in Casablanca Thursday evening to progress to the semi final match.

With that feat, the team also qualified for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Speaking in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki on Friday, the soccer enthusiasts said the team had done the country proud.

The Head of Media, Salt City Football Club of Abakaliki, Emeka Ikegwu, hailed the defending champions’ resilience in the face of the tension that characterised their ecncounter against Cameroon.

Ikegwu, who is an aide to the Commissioner for Youth Development and Sports in the state, said that the falcons played with flair and tenacity against a rugged Cameroonian side.

“The players did not yield to the Cameroon phobia, which usually engulfed Nigerian teams.

“So, we hope that they sustain the winning streak in their remaining matches,” he said.

Also, a star player with the defunct Ebonyi Queens of Abakaliki, Beatrice Nnoli, commended the falcons for ensuring that Nigeria did not miss another world cup fiesta.

“We are still licking the wounds inflicted on us by the FIFA Men’s World Cup outster.

“So, another miss from the women’s tourney is highly unthinkable.

“The Super Eagles’ world cup outster seems to have brought good tidings to the nation’s soccer with the Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles emerging sub-regional champions and Falcons, presently soaring higher,” Nnoli said.

A caterer and football lover, Chief David Onwe, urged the falcons to keep the world cup qualification aside and keep their eye on winning the trophy.

“The semi final and possible final challenges will be tougher than those they had surmounted.

“Morocco, its semi final foes, will be bouyed by its voiceferous home support.

“Also, their opening match conquerors, South Africa, still lurks around in a possible, repeat confrontation in the final,” he said.

A student and football enthusiast, Stella Ukah, implored Nigerians to develop the habit of supporting their teams, no matter the outcome of their games.

“The falcons received unwarranted bashing when they lost to South Africa in their opening match.

“That type of reaction is not good for the players morale.

“Instances abound in world football where teams lose their opening matches and still win or perform creditably in subsequent games,” Ukah said. (NAN)

C.E