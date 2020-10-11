THE Ebonyi Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it has arrested three persons for alleged impersonation and fake job offer.

The State Commandant of the corps, Lucy Samu, made the disclosure in a statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Paul Odimba, in Abakiliki on Sunday.

Samu said that the suspects were arrested, following a tip-off, for allegedly deceiving unsuspecting members of the public with “fake employment opportunities”.

According to the statement, the suspects (all adults) impersonated and deceived the public with fake job opportunities into the Ebonyi Fertilizer and Chemical Company.

“We want to assure the government and people of a thorough investigation into the matter while our legal team will offer advice on the way forward,” she said.

The General Manager of the company, Mrs Emerald Ude-Akaji, said her office received several reports of alleged ongoing employment in the company by a syndicate through a widely circulated notice.

Ude-Akaji, who is also the Special Assistant to the Governor on Fertilizer Development, said she commenced investigation into the matter and decided to “play along” with the syndicate in order to bust it.

“My personal assistant called them to indicate his interest and they gave him an appointment which he honoured with a team of NSCDC personnel attached to us.

“We saw lots of unsuspecting applicants, who turned up for the job offer and the NSCDC personnel subsequently arrested members of the syndicate.

“It is left for those arrested to explain whether they are leaders of the syndicate or people hired to work for it,” Ude-Akaji said.

One of the suspects told NAN that they were not members of a syndicate but staff of Golden Neolife Diamite International (GNLD) Company, which deals in agro-based products and food supplements, amongst others.

“Our company offers employment to people through the purchase and marketing of its products because we also deal in organic fertilizers (liquid).

“The notice of employment, which we placed indicated a ‘fertilizer company’ and not Ebonyi Fertilizer Company,” the suspect said on the condition of anonymity.

The suspects said that they had contacted their management, saying that the company “does not deceice people with offer of fake employment”.

NAN

– Oct. 11, 2020 @ 16:19 GMT |

