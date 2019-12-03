TWENTY-seven ships carrying petroleum products, food items, and other goods are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex from Nov. 5 to Dec. 24.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday.

NPA further said that the ships would be carrying bulk sugar, buckwheat, steel pipes, general cargo, and container.

NAN reports that some 24 ships carrying automobile gasoline, containers, fuel, and buckwheat have already arrived at the ports waiting to berth.

Also, 12 other ships are at the ports discharging general cargo, buckwheat, frozen fish, automobile gasoline, and fuel.

