THE Nasarawa State House of Assembly committee investigating non-payment of June salary, said about N60 million was saved from eight of the 13 local government areas of the state.

The chairman of the committee, Ibrahim Alkali (APC-Lafia North) revealed this on Wednesday while briefing newsmen shortly after a meeting with the local government chairmen in Lafia.

He said the meeting was aimed at getting situation reports from the chairmen regarding the screening of staff for June payment.

According to him, the chairmen of the eight local government areas that presented their reports of salary payments are Lafia, Toto, Karu, Kokona, Akwanga, Nasarawa Eggon, Obi and Awe.

He decried the inability of Doma Local Government Area for not screening their staff before the payment of June salary.

The committee chairmen gave Doma council 10 days to conduct the screening and report to the house.

He also urged other remaining local government areas to complete their screening exercise and report to the committee accordingly within the time schedule.

Alkali, however, expressed dismay over sour relationship between some local government chairmen and their overseers, noting that such is not healthy for the system.

The committee chairman called on staff and directors of the various local government areas to be more proactive in discharging their duties.

Alkali also called on staff of local government to be patient with the present situation, adding that the system would be rejuvenated after the exercise.

He emphasised that the committee would ensure that those found culpable face the full wrath of the law at the end of the screening.

The committee chairman further said that the committee would ensure that the challenges facing local government in the state are resolved.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said that council chairmen took turns to give their situation report from their local government areas.

-NAN

BE

– Aug. 01, 2019 11:15 GMT

(Visited 1 times, 4 visits today)