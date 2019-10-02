The Youth Association of Anambra South Senatorial District (YAASSD) has lauded Gov. Willie Obiano for initiating a programme aimed at 100 per cent funding of qualified indigenous female students in the Aviation Schools in Ilorin and Zaria.

Mr Peter Ekwueme, President of the association, gave the commendation at a news conference in Abuja on Wednesday.

Ekwueme, who described the initiative as unprecedented, said it was key to engendering youth empowerment and wealth creation.

He urged the state government to ensure free and fair process of selecting beneficiaries.

The YASSD leader also called on the governor to sustain the programme which he said would go a long way in building a secured future for Anambra indigenes.

Ekwueme also commended the Chairman of Air Peace, Chief Allen Onyema, another illustrious son of Anambra for his show of philanthropy in transporting stranded Nigerians from South Africa back home.

While condemning xenophobia, the youth leader said that Onyema had inspired the youth to believe in Nigeria with his philanthropy.

He called on the lawmakers representing the state at the National Assembly to continue to give the people purposeful representation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that YASSD is an NGO comprising youths from Anambra South extraction aimed at promoting youth development beyond the shores of the area to the world. (NAN)

