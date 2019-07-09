Abuja, July 9, 2019 The Conference of Minority Tribes in Nigeria says President Muhammadu Buhari has won the confidence of ethnic minorities by appointing Mr Mele Kyari as Group Managing Director (GMD) of NNPC.

Mr Okpokwu Ogenyi, the National Coordinator of the group, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, commending President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Kyari who hails from a minority tribe.

Ogenyi expressed confidence that Kyari would provide the needed leadership and reforms that would transform the country`s oil sector.

He said this was because of Kyari’s achievements as Nigeria`s representative at the Organisation of Oil Producing Countries (OPEC).

He described Kyari as a round peg in a round hole.

“We congratulate Nigerians as the next level mantra has started yielding fruit with the inclusion of the minority tribes in the mainstream of the Buhari’s administration,’’ he said.

Ogenyi pledged the support and co-operation of the minority tribes to the president, saying that “Kyari is the best for the job.’’

He thanked Buhari for considering somebody from a minority tribe as the GMD of NNPC, adding that the group would remain grateful for the gesture.

“We are particularly grateful to President Buhari for his careful selection of the leadership of the NNPC and for choosing one of our own.

“Kyari is an oil administrator who has made Nigeria proud through his experience and expertise as the Managing Director (Crude) of the NNPC; his ability and prudence in management is world class, “ Ogenyi said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kyari took over as the 19th GMD of NNPC from Dr Maikanti Baru.

Until his appointment, Kyari, a geologist, was the Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division of the NNPC.

He also doubled as Nigeria’s Representative to the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) since May 13, 2018. (NAN)

July 9, 2019 16:18 GMT

