THE National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) says it has planned to henceforth hold cultural farewell celebrations in honour of envoys posted to the country at their departure to promote cultural diplomacy.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NCAC Director General, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, stated this at a Dinner Party held on Friday night in Abuja for members of the Diplomatic community.

The ‘Diplomatic Dinner’,now its third edition, is a platform where the NCAC management and Diplomats interacts as a prelude to the annual International Arts and Culture Expo (INAC) organised by the council.

Thirty six Ambassadors and High Commissioners drawn from countries in Africa, Europe, Asia, South and North America were present at the 2019 ‘Pre- INAC Dinner’ which held at the Sheraton Hotels and Towers.

Runsewe said: “Every Ambassador returning home from Nigeria will be treated to a send forth ceremony by the National Council for Arts and Culture.

“This is a new initiative by the council, and is planned to be a ‘real Nigerian send forth’, where they will be dressed in our traditional attires and given gifts that symbolizes our rich cultural heritage.

“This creates better memory and makes them have a positive view of Nigerian culture and induce greater cooperation and understanding in other areas as well.

“Cultural Diplomacy is a veritable tool for building unity and foster strong bilateral relations between nations,” he said.

Runsewe, who is the Africa Region President of World Crafts Council, explained that the essence of the Dinner Meeting was to intimate the Diplomatic community on preparations for INAC Expo 2019.

He said the expo serves as a platform for craft men and women all over Africa and beyond to make contact, interact, showcase their arts and crafts towards wealth creation and stronger bilateral relations.

“We therefore use this medium to invite all countries present here to be part of the 2019 edition of INAC which comes up from November 20- 24 at the FCT Exhibition Pavilion.

“The Arts and Culture products available at various Embassies and High Commisions would suffice for showcase to show the symbolic presence and the unique cultural identity of each country.

“This is in line with the principle of cultural exchanges among nations and in the spirit of Cultural Diplomacy.”

NAN reports that the Pre- INAC 2019 Diplomatic Dinner had in attendance various cultural dance troops who thrilled the audience to scintillating performances.

-NAN

– July 27, 2019 @ 11:50 GMT |

