BENJAMIN Igherighe, a Dangote Cement retailer in Abraka, Delta State has emerged as the first grand prize winner of a saloon car in the ongoing Dangote Cement Bag of

Goodies scratch and win promo. The car was presented to him at a grand ceremony

held in Warri, Delta State on Monday, July 15, 2018.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, the Group Managing Director, Dangote

Cement Plc, Joe Makoju, noted that the ongoing promo is aimed at rewarding all

consumers and congratulated the winner for becoming the first of many to emerge

as the star prize winner in what many describe as the mother of all promos.

He further commended consumers for their loyalty to the brand and urged them to

keep buying as there are numerous prizes to be won throughout the campaign.

The Marketing Director, Dangote Cement, Funmi Sanni, in her remarks, stated that

the promotion was designed to reward not less than 21 million consumers across the

country with amazing prizes, including 43 cars, 24 tricycles, 24 motorcycles, 550

refrigerators, 400 television sets, 300,000 Dangote foods goodies packs and

recharge cards for all networks worth N200,000,000.

Speaking further on the mode of participation, Sanni stated that consumers can

participate in the promo by simply buying any of the promo bags of Dangote Cement

and locating the scratch card within. The gift item is revealed upon carefully scratching

off the silver panel which should be taken to any of the redemption centers across the

country from July to September 30, 2019.

The Regional Director, South-South, Godson Okoro, employing the popular parlance,

‘Warri no de carry last’ expressed his excitement about Warri and environs

presenting the first grand prize winner in Nigeria, underpinning the position of

Dangote Cement brand as the leader within the region.

The grand prize winner, Igherighe in an emotion-laden voice thanked Chairman,

Dangote Cement Plc, Aliko Dangote, and the cement company for always giving

back to the society.

Giving an insight on how he became a winner, he narrated with excitement how he

bought a trailer load of cement from a distributor, Fibo Ventures and in the process

of transferring the bags to his store, the off loaders damaged three bags within which

he found the winning card. He encouraged other Nigerians to take the promo

seriously as he just won a prize for the first time ever.

BE

– July 16, 2019 @ 09:15 GMT |

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)