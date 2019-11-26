GOV. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Monday called on investors to tap into the huge potential in the state and rake in quick returns.

The governor made the call when the Ambassador of Czech Republic to Nigeria, Mr Marek Skolil, visited him in Asaba.

He said that he was delighted at the growing interest of the global community in investing in the oil and gas-rich state, assuring that investors would not regret doing business there.

According to him, people of the state are hospitable and the environment is quite conducive for investments to thrive.

“We are very hospitable people in Delta and I am happy that good relationship exists between our country and the Czech Republic.

“Your coming to Delta is worth applauding, because you are in a state with limitless potential for investors.

“We hope this visit will lead to partnership that will mutually benefit us, because as a people and as a government, we are happy and always ready to partner people who can add value to us.

“There is a lot of gap in the energy sector and any investor in that area will not get it wrong, as we are looking forward to a situation when we will get enough energy supply to stimulate desired economic growth.

“We are currently developing the Kwale Industrial Park; there are lots of areas for industrialisation and our entrepreneurship programmes and the education sector are areas that we are happy to get partnership”.

Earlier, the ambassador said he was in Asaba to see how his country could partner the people on investment.

He said that Czech Republic was known for mechanized farming, industries, education, military prowess, among others.

Skolil disclosed that his country was interested in Delta, because “it is a state with serious potential.” (NAN)

