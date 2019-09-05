The Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) says the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) contributed 59.7 per cent of revenues in the Federation Account in the last three months.

The Chairman of RMAFC, Mr Elias Mbam, said this on Thursday in Abuja when he led a team of RMAFC commissioners and other anagement members to the FIRS on a familiarisation visit.

“I want to observe with pleasure that in the last three months, the FIRS has been the major contributor to the federation account. The average contribution from the FIRS in the last three months is about 59.7 per cent.

“In other words, more than half of the revenue shared to the three tiers of government comes from the FIRS. So, I thank you for that effort,” he said.

Mbam said the familiarisation visit was to help him and his team to acquaint themselves with activities of the service, their challenges and what the government could do to help.

“We also want to know where we can be of help. We are all working for the same government and our work is collaborative,” he said.

In response, the Executive Chairman of FIRS, Mr Tunde Fowler, said that FIRS would continue do its best to generate revenue to fund the three tiers of government.

“We have always told ourselves that the job we do is for the love of the country and we will continue to deliver quality services in tax administration in Nigeria.

“This is why we are deploying technology to make it easy for taxpayers to pay their taxes conveniently, even from the comfort of their homes or offices, download tax receipts and do other transaction with FIRS without visiting the tax office.

“We know the need for increased revenues to the government and we will continue to do our best to fund the three tiers of government,” he said.

Fowler presented a book on President Muhammadu Buhari entitled: “Taxpayers are King” to Mbam and said that FIRS adopted the book to underscore the selfless services of President Buhari to Nigeria.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has demonstrated an uncommon love for this country.

“His love for the country led him to the military where he served very well and became the Military Head of State. His passion for Nigeria prompted him to election to be a civilian president.

“The style of President Buhari is what we are adopting in FIRS. We make it clear to ourselves that our job must be for the love of the country,” he said. (NAN)

– Sept. 5, 2019 @20:20 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)