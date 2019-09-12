By Austin Ejenike

The Health sector remains an important aspect of any nation since its wellbeing and economy depend largely on how healthy the workforce is, including those of the entire population.

But, the worsening security situation and the poor state of the country’s economy have impacted negatively on the health sector.

The negligence of the health sector over the years has resulted in the inability of the sector to boost of basic health facilities and this situation has forced many Nigerians to seek medical treatment abroad.

But this medical tourism is the preserve of the wealthy elites, while the rural populace finds it difficult to access public and private healthcare facilities in the country due to poverty and deprivation.

Although Nigeria appears to be striving to achieve the global health standards, which depend on the attainment of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, and the health system is still lopsided due to certain constraints.

One of such challenges is the lack of adequate health infrastructure, which is attributable to the current economic situation in the country. Unfortunately, this has affected the structure and functions of the Nigerian healthcare delivery system.

This situation has resulted in high cost of drugs and some people are seeking alternative means of handling their health conditions, while some others use sub-standard or counterfeit drugs.

This, no doubt, will negatively affect the health of many Nigerians and lead substantially to poor health indices of the country.

Due to the high cost of orthodox medicine, many people are now resorting to self-medication and the use of traditional or local herbs has been on the increase.

Presently, the health sector suffers from lack of adequate funding, which is the major driving force to improve service delivery. The funds allocated to the health sector are used for infrastructural development, purchase of drugs, medical equipment and the payment of auxiliary workers.

This means that the health sector cannot perform without adequate funding. For instance, in Nigeria, there has been a sharp reduction in the budgetary allocation to the health sector from N258bn in 2016 to 51bn in 2017.

Poor Staff Motivation When hospital staff and health care professionals are owed their remuneration/wages, incentives and allowances their morale towards quality service delivery is often compromised. This formulates the major reason why health workers intermittently embark on incessant industrial action.

High Cost of Treatment; the cost of treatment from ill-health is also seen to be high during an economic recession. The poor and the disadvantaged population suffer most from this challenge.

This has reduced the level of hospital consultation and admission because most clients cannot afford the cost of treatment. In typical cases where hospital admission is allowed from in-patients, the patient eventually earns a longer hospital stay without proper attention.

As a result, the patient condition continually deteriorates and he or she dies thereafter. The subscription to quacks and local healers has equally become high due to the hike in the cost of treatment. These quacks administer treatment unprofessionally and as a result exacerbate the health conditions of the vulnerable populace.

Some individuals with chronic health conditions that require the attention of specialized health services poorly access quality treatment due to its high cost.

High Disease Morbidity and Mortality; With the current re-emergence of infectious diseases such as Avian influenza (bird flu) especially in Northern Nigeria and the continual endemicity of diseases such as malaria, TB, HIV, etc, the Nigerian populace are susceptible to high disease morbidity and mortality if due attention is not given to tackle these situations.

In the health facilities, high death rates have equally been documented which is due to the high cost of treatment, high cost of drugs, poor attention to clients, shortage of health care providers, etc.

Individuals are often exposed to health problems as a result of poor diet and nutrition, environmental factors, occupational hazards, low health-seeking, etc.

All of these factors may largely result from an economic recession which directly or indirectly contributes to high morbidity and mortality.

The emergence of Counterfeit (Fake) Drugs; During the harsh economic condition, drug vendors see the opportunity to market traditionally made concoction in the form of drugs.

These drugs are mostly sold in rural areas and in strategic urban settings. High patronage of these fake or sub-standard drugs occurs mostly when there is a high cost of drugs, high cost of treatment and poor access to health care services.

Where access to basic health care is poor, people subscribe to these fake drugs which would in turn further endanger their health.

The security of the health care system; The plenitude of problems opposing Nigeria as a nation, the health of the citizens became a low priority for the parliament, primarily those in the crisis-ridden area.

For instance, the United Nation Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in July 2016 declared openly the withdrawal of its humanitarian workers to Borno State insurgency victims, due to the threat to the life of health workers in the area.

Commemorating the humanitarian worker’s withdrawal, UNICEF has warned that more than 2 million crisis victims are in dire need of humanitarian aid with more than 1.2 million internally displaced people.

This has transpired in more than an estimated 244,000 children having severe malnutrition, with 49,000 at risk of dying if humanitarian aid is not provided in areas most affected by the insurgency.

The level of acute malnutrition recorded between July and August 2016 was well above the 15% threshold and classified as critical with some cases higher than 50% representing about half of the children affected.

In some Northern states more than 72% of health centres in Yobe and 60% in Borno have been demolished due to the insurgency. These challenges have resulted in poor health outcomes for these states’ citizens.

For instance, the African health observatory report by World Health Organisation (WHO), stated that Nigeria experienced the fourth highest maternal deaths among African countries.

This led to over 820/100,000 deaths per live births and 109/100 000 children under five deaths per live births translating to 58, 000 women and 750, 000 children dying in 2015.

Considerably, the impact of the Nigerian economic slump and insecurity has subjugated the health care delivery system. The health system before the economic recession has been confronted with numerous giant challenges that require the intervention and collaborative efforts of other sectors of the economy for it to reaffirm its purpose. For there to be wealth creation, the populace must be in good health.

Therefore, to reinforce the Nigerian economy, the health care system should be given its due attention by sufficiently fighting its crisis and augmenting its performance so as to prevent the cycle of ill-health, poverty and under-development.

