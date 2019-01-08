I have no problem with 30,000 minimum wage- Gov. Bello

GOV. Abubakar Bello of Niger has pledged to support the N30,000 minimum wage demand by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC).

He said that his administration has always given priority to the welfare of workers in the state since 2015.

He said this during a meeting with officials and members of the state Chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Tuesday in Minna.

The NLC delegation was at the government house to register their protest against the delay in the transmission of the National Minimum Wage to the National Assembly.

Bello expressed his administration’s readiness to comply with the demand of NLC as soon it was implemented by the Federal government.

According to him, there is need to look into workers welfare in order to improve their standard of living and service delivery.

“I am 100 per cent in support of the need to look at whatever is happening on how to improve the life and standard of living of our people.

“I have no problem with the implementation of the payment of N30,000 minimum wage to our workers, as I believe this matter will soon be put to rest.

“The welfare of our workers is something we have to look into properly,” he said.

Bello said that as part of efforts to improve workers welfare, government had released N30 billion for the payment of pension and death gratuity.

He noted that President Muhammadu Buhari was concerned about the welfare of civil servants in the country and had made provision for the N30,000 minimum wage in the 2019 budget.

Earlier, Mr Idris Ndako, the NLC Chairman in Niger, called for the urgent implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage.

He described civil servants as partners in progress and machineries that drive the country’s economy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Benson Upah, who represented NLC President Ayuba Wabba, led the protest to the government house

-NAN

BE

– Jan. 8, 2019 @ 17:55 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)