The Kaduna Inland Dry Port Limited, on Thursday reached out to manufacturers, northern business community and other stakeholders on the importance of using the port for import and export businesses.

The Port General Manager, Mr Rotimi Raimi, said in Kaduna at a sensitisation programme for members of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and other stakeholders that the port offers convenient and easier means of moving non oil products.

He said that the sensitisation programme was a follow up to series of seminars earlier organized by Nigerian Shippers Council to sensitize the business community and farmers about the dry port.

Raimi said patronage of the port would enhance economic and commercial activities, as well as create wealth and employment for youth in various areas of economic development in Kaduna State.

“The dry port facilities is positioned for the patronage of import and export of produce, as Nigeria is blessed with mineral resources.

“We cannot continue to rely on oil produce as our major source of revenue; Kaduna state has the best quality ginger in the world and there are so many crops and solid minerals yet untapped,” Raimi stated.

He therefore said it was important for manufacturers, farmers and other businesses to utilise the dry port, to save cost and develop a robust economy and engender growth.

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Shippers Council, Mr Hassan Bello said dry ports would remain inactive if Nigerians failed to utilise it for importing and exporting non- oil products.

Bello said that the business community including those using Nigeria’s ports as destination, transacting businesses in countries like Niger, Chad and Mali needed to be encouraged to patronize the dry port.

“If we are able to connect Niger Republic and Chad to use the port as destination port for their cargo, it would have a multiplier effect for Kaduna and its environs,” the Shippers Council boss added.

In his presentation, a Director with Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON), Mr Kabir Mohammed said the organization exempts certain categories of imports of regularized products, to encourage industrialization.

Mohammed said imports covered by permits are however subjected to conformity assessment by SON.

“Any import meant for direct sales to consumers with exception of the raw materials are to be certified to SONCAP to assure quality and safety for the end users,” the director said.

He explained that SON also undertakes inspection, sampling and testing at the point of entry or exit for imports and exports, to ensure that only certified products were allowed in and out of the country.

Mohammed told the participants that the measures became necessary as there were some standardized products which are life threatening in the hands of users.

“The products are electric cables, children toy, lubricants, structural steel rods, vehicle tyres, electric bulbs, extension wires and sockets, hotplates and boiling rings, handsets and accessories,” Mohammed said.(NAN)

-Sep 26, 2019 @ 15:56 GMT |

