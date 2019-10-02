Kyrgyzstan to attend Dubai Expo 2020

Kyrgyzstan will attend the Expo 2020 exhibition to be opened next year in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, the press service of the Kyrgyz Government said on Wednesday.

Kyrgyz Vice Prime Minister, Zamirbek Askarov, made the announcement at a regular meeting of the organising committee for the preparation and participation of Kyrgyzstan in Dubai Expo 2020, according to the press service.

The participants of the meeting discussed the design of a Kyrgyz pavilion with an area of about 500 square meters, displaying a range of texts, graphs, presentation, photos, videos and booklets with information about the country.

Askarov said that the exhibition will provide an opportunity to showcase the potential of Kyrgyzstan.

“At this exhibition, we must present all the best that we have in our country,’’ he said.

The Dubai Expo 2020 World Exhibition will be held in Dubai from Oct. 20, 2020, until April 21, 2021.

About 180 countries are expected to participate. (NAN)

