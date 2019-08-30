THE Lagos State Government on Thursday reiterated the unwavering commitment of the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to continually implement initiatives targeted at empowering women and youths to become useful and responsible citizens.

Speaking at the commencement of the Girls’ Skill Up Program of Jaebee Furniture aimed at training 10,000 girls in furniture upholstery, the State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Cecilia Dada, said the present administration would spare no effort to equip women and young persons with the requisite skills aimed at transforming them into wealth creators and key contributors to national development.

Noting that empowering women and young persons has been a focal point of the present administration, Dada disclosed that the State Government had established 17 Functional Skills Acquisition Centres under the supervision of the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation where different vocations such as hairdressing and cosmetology, catering and hotel management, computer training, textile designing/hats making, beads stringing, barbing, printing technology, shoemaking and leatherwork, furniture and woodwork, welding, block laying and adult literacy are being taught.

She commended Jaebee Furniture for championing the unique, girl-focused initiative designed to build up and empower young ladies in the upholstery business, hitherto regarded as the exclusive preserve of men.

The Commissioner urged beneficiaries to make good use of the golden opportunity to start up their business and equally impart the knowledge gained to others.

Earlier, the convener of the initiative and Chief Executive Officer of Jaebee Furniture, Joy Shittu Igbodike, said the Girls’ Skill Up Program was birthed to groom, mentor and equip young girls with technical and business skills in furniture upholstery.

She said despite the huge financial benefit in the furniture and upholstery industry which is currently worth $675 billion worldwide, it is unfortunate that Nigeria still grapples with unmet requests for upholsterers.

“The initiative is a sector-target, social impact program to train young women from ages 18 to 29 as upholsterers so they can hone their innate talents and use it to compete confidently within the furniture industry. Our goal over the next five years is to empower over 10,000 girls with the skills of furniture making and turn them into entrepreneurs that would create at least 100,000 jobs,” she said.

_AUG 30, 2019 @10:45 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)