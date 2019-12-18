THE Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, said the Introduction of the Methanol Fuel Policy, would increase the demand and use of methane natural gas in Nigeria.

Onu said this in a statement signed by the Ministry’s Information Officer, Otuyemi Adetayo in Abuja that the policy would also bring effective end to gas flaring and environmental degradation.

Adetayo said the minister disclosed this at the inauguration of the Technical Committee on Methanol Fuel Policy in Abuja.

Onu said that the reoccurring gas flaring would be a thing of the past and economic opportunities abound in the country with the policy.

Speaking on the relevance of methanol to Nigerian society, he said the energy, transport, power sectors and the environment, especially in the Niger-delta region would benefit immensely from the policy.

He called on Nigerian business men and women to take advantage of the policy to invest and develop methanol fuel for use.

“It would be beneficial for Nigerians to participate, actively, in the Methanol fuel economy and take charge of this policy, ” he said.

Onu further said that methane the key component in flared gas would no longer be an environmental hazard, adding that it would be channeled into positive use.

He called on other ministries to work closely with FMST in ensuring the goal of the Methanol Fuel Policy is achieved in the best interest of Nigeria.

Earlier, speaking on behalf of the committee, its Chairman Dr Peter Ekwuozor, gave the assurance that the committee would work hard in ensuring the realisation of the goals of the policy.

He urged the ministry to have the political will to ensure the success of the policy. (NAN)

