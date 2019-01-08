Minimum Wage: Labour urges Buhari to guard against distractions

THE Organised Labour in Kogi on Tuesday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to quickly implement the N30,000 minimum wage.

Mr Onu Edoka, Chairman of the state chapter of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), made the call during a protest march to Government House, Lokoja for implementation of the N30,000 new minimum wage.

Edoka said some state governors hiding under the guise of Nigeria Governors’ Forum wanted to distract the president from implementing the new minimum wage.

“We hereby reiterate our directive to Nigerian workers to vote out any politician or political party that refuses to pay the new national minimum wage of N30, 000.

“We shall continue to consolidate our efforts to strengthen already existing platforms and structures to give teeth to our firm resolve to remove from power anti-labour governors and political leaders in the general election.

“We urge government to desist from using the threat of mass sack or the barbaric policy of “no work, no pay” to break our resolve as this will only calcify our position,’’ he said.

Edoka said workers in the state were being owed salary arrears of between five and 24 months without concrete plan to pay.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that representatives of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), Medical and Health workers Union (MHWUN), National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) took part in the protest.

-NAN

BE

– Jan. 8, 2019 @ 17:55 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)