THE Miners’ Association of Nigeria (MAN), says that the mining sector has the potential to accelerate Nigeria’s economic development if adequately harnessed.

Mr Dele Ayanleke, MAN’s National Secretary said this in Abuja on Monday while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at an event to herald the Nigeria Mining Week.

Ayanleke said that it had become imperative for stakeholders to take steps toward tapping into the opportunities in the mining sector.

He said the mining week scheduled to begin on Tuesday, would provide an opportunity for stakeholders to cross-fertilise ideas toward enlivening the sector and making it more productive.

According to him, the mining week is an annual meeting place and deal-making platform for mining stakeholders in the country.

“The event is an all-encompassing business-to-business one, it will offer the best one-stop business development avenue to the sector.

“From this event, we expect that inputs will be made to improve the sector’s contribution to the economic development of the country,” he said.

Similarly, Mr Olamilekan Adegbite, the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, had at a news conference also on Monday urged miners in the country to form viable Cooperative Societies to enable them access government intervention funds.

He assured the miners’ association that the N2.5 billion government intervention fund for miners was intact, adding that they could only access the fund if they formed viable cooperatives.

The minister said that some miners who tried to access the funds did not submit correct information.

According to him, part of the money is meant for the purchase of equipment, which will be located strategically across the country for leasing.

Adegbite assured that the ministry would provide a conducive environment to attract investors into the country’s mining sector.

NAN reports that no fewer than 1,250 participants from more than 900 organisations across the country have already registered to participate in the 2019 edition of the mining week.

More than 30 sponsors and exhibitors had also confirmed their intention to participate at the event

The annual event which was first held in 2016, is being organised by MAN and hosted by the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development.(NAN)

– Oct 14, 2019 @ 18:55 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 5 visits today)