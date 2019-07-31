A non-governmental organization (NGO), Brother’s Keeper Challenge, on Wednesday said that it would soon unveil its sustainable solutions to community problems in the country through its Social Welfare Revolution.

Mr Michael Edem-Duke, the President of the NGO told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that no fewer than two million ordinary Nigerians would benefit from the programme.

“Brother’s Keeper Challenge is going to be more than a competition; it is going to be a Social Welfare Revolution.

“We want to involve regular Nigerians in solving the real problems facing the real people,” he said. He said that the individual with the best humanitarian initiative would receive a grand prize of N5million.

He said, “Participants at the competition will be provided with resources to carry out demo-projects.

“They will be assessed based on how such projects will impact on the lives of a group of people or community.

“At the end of the day, this will open our eyes to realise that people have practical solutions to their everyday problems.’’

He said that this was part of the package to enhance sustainable solutions to community challenges in the country.

Edem-Duke also the founder of Citizen Journalists Network (CJN), added that the NGO would partner with philanthropists that were willing to impact on people’s lives at the community level on the project.

He also said that it would feature popular Nollywood actor and philanthropist, Yul Edochie as its Goodwill Ambassador.

He advised Nigerians who would be willing to participate in the competition to indicate interests.

He said this would be the first national humanitarian competition where participants would embark on a task to impact lives and develop their local communities.

According to him, other winners will also be rewarded with financial resources to establish major community projects to meet the needs of their localities.

“The competitors will be scored on their abilities to initiate projects that will improve on the lives of people. ’’

NAN reports that Brother’s Keeper Challenge is an initiative of CJN, a non-governmental organisation and a humanitarian community of regular citizens.

It is researching into sustainable solutions to challenges confronting people’s social welfare.

