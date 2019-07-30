Nigeria losses N1.42trn to violence against children annually – UNICEF

By Anayo Ezugwu

THE United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, has said that deaths and disability resulting from acts of violence against children cost Nigeria N1.42 trillion annually. It said the country losses N849 billion for female children and N570 billion for male children economically as a result of health consequences of violence against them.

Speaking at the presentation of 2018 Economic Burden of Violence against Children report in Lagos, Juliane Koenig, child protection specialist, UNICEF Abuja, said the total loss of earnings attributable to childhood physical violence was N673 billion. She noted that for emotional violence N155 billion and for sexual abuse, it was N139 billion.

According to her, the cumulative loss of earnings as a result of the productivity loss across different types of violence against children was N967 billion, accounting for 1.07 percent of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product, GDP. She said about half of Nigerian children reported some form of physical violence prior to reaching 18 years by an intimate partner, parent, adult relative or community member.

“Roughly one-fifth of Nigerian children reported emotional abuse while growing up. 17 percent of females and 20 percent of males aged 18 to 24 years reported emotional violence by a parent, caregiver or other adult relative prior to age 18 years. About 25 percent of females and 11 percent of males aged 18 to 24 reported some form of sexual abuse prior to age 18 years.

The violence against children has negative effects on immediate and latter health, educational and ultimately productive status of the victim, their households, communities and the country,” she said.

Koenig said the findings provide a strong evidence-base for urgent prioritised development and funding of interventions by all stakeholders for the reduction of violence against children in Nigeria. She stated that this is the first study to estimate the economic burden of aspects of violence against children in Nigeria.

According to her, the report confirms the importance of prioritising violence against children as a key social and economic concern for Nigeria’s future.

“Childhood violence is strongly associated with poor physical and mental, and educational attainment in Nigeria, which are vital components of a country’s economic growth and development.

“Childhood violence also affects females more adversely. All relevant stakeholders from government institutions at levels, non-governmental organisations, development partners, community-based organisations, the mass media, communities and children, religious bodies should be made aware of the results of the study and collaborative ideas synthesised for finding solutions to the ever present problem.

“Nigeria’s future economic growth and development, may unfortunately, be compromised if sustained, committed support and resources to Nigeria’s Child Protective Systems are not secured. These systems are essential in the identification and prevention of suspected cases involving violence against children as well as to ensure immediate access to health and protective services for victims when warranted,” she said.

– July 30, 2019 19:37 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)