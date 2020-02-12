THE Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it is expecting 18 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods from Feb. 12 to Feb. 23.

The NPA made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday.

According to it, the ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.

The publication indicated that the ships contained petrol, containers, general cargo, bulk gypsum, bulk wheat, and frozen fish.

According to the NPA, 21 ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with containers, bulk wheat general cargo, base oil and fuel.

Also, the organization said that 21 other ships were at the ports discharging bulk sugar, bulk wheat, fertilizer, butane gas, automobile gasoline, container, bulk salt, petrol and general cargo.

NAN

