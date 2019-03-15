NSE: Market capitalisation slips further by N25bn

The bears maintained leadership at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday with the market capitalisation dropping further by N25 billion.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the market capitalisation shed N25 billion or 0.21 per cent to close at N11.613 trillion against N11.638 trillion on Thursday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index dipped 68.07 points or 0.22 per cent to close at 31,142.72 compared to 31,210.79 achieved on Thursday.

Mobil Oil led the gainers’ table during the day, gaining N1 to close at N166 per share.

Union Bank followed with a gain of 15k to close at N7, while Oando appreciated by 10k to close at N5.85 per share.

Stanbic IBTC added 10k to close at N48.10, while Custodian and Allied Insurance increased by 5k to close at N6.05 per share.

Conversely, Africa Prudential Registrars recorded the highest loss to lead the laggards’ table, declining by 25k to close at N3.80 per share.

Ikeja Hotel trailed with a loss of 23k to close at N2.07, while United Capital was down by 20k to close at N2.80 per share.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) shed 20k to close at N7.45, while Zenith Bank dropped 20k to close at N22 per share.

FBN Holdings traded 39.958 million shares worth N327.034 million, Zenith followed with 39.600 million shares valued at N877.857 million.

UBA was the toast of investors, exchanging 24.04 million shares valued at N181.95 million.

Guaranty Trust Bank trailed with 23.91 million shares to close at N842.94 million, while Access Bank traded 17.57 million shares worth N100.23 million.

In all, investors bought and sold 209.62 million shares valued at N3.33 billion traded in 3,022 deals, indicating an increase of 18.01 per cent.

This was in contrast with 177.63 million shares worth N2.56 billion transacted in 2,635 deals on Thursday. (NAN)

– Mar. 15, 2019 @ 04:19 GMT |

