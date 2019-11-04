JOHN Adeleke, Chairman, Oyo State Internal Revenue Service (OYSIRS), has disclosed that the state’s monthly internally-generated revenue (IGR) has moved from N1.3 billion to N2.7 billion.

Adeleke made the disclosure on Monday at a press briefing organised by a group known as ‘Friends of Seyi Makinde’, held at the Ministry of Information, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

He said that OYSIRS would build on the progress already recorded, adding “we intend to keep on with this trajectory and follow the steady growth until we are able to double the IGR from where we met it, within our first year in office.

“We have to rise up to the occasion to ensure that the administration of Gov. Seyi Makinde has all the resources required to prosecute its various programmes,” he said.

Adeleke said that a lot of resources was required for government to actualise its programmes, noting that the governor was firmly focused in moving the people of the state from poverty to prosperity.

“Because of this; the internally revenue service of the state is fully committed to, not just enhancing revenue but also, ensuring a revolution in revenue generation activities of the state.

“We have played the ground work, and we believe our efforts so far are bearing fruits.

“We are going to be very creative in the way we collect IGR in the state, blocking all leakages and ensuring that we move with modern technology in order to collect our revenue more effectively and efficiently,” he said.

The chairman further stated that OYSIRS would be engaging those in the informal sector so as to bring them into the tax net.

Adeleke reiterated the determination and commitment of the present administration to improving the living standard of the people.

NAN

– Nov. 4, 2019 @ 18:25 GMT |

