Protest: NLC insists on new national minimum wage in Ekiti

THE organised labour in Ekiti, on Tuesday, said that there would be no going back on the agitation for the new national minimum wage of N30,000.

Members of the organised labour, consisting of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) among others, converged at the popular Fajuyi Park at a protest rally for the new minimum wage.

The President of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses’ and Midwives, Mr Abdulrafiu Adeniji, representing the NLC National President, said there would be no going back on the new national minimum wage.

Adeniji said the decision to embark on a nationwide strike and protest was the last resort to those who had mistaken the union’s patience for weakness.

He said the new minimum wage must be enacted and quickly implemented by every tier of government at the Federal, State and Local Government levels.

Adeniji urged the workers to remain steadfast and firm on their rights to decent wages and improved living conditions.

He urged the government to desist from using sack threat or policy of “no work no pay” to break the unions, noting that it would only energise them the more.

In his address, the Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schoosl, who is also the Vice Chairman, Trade Union Congress (TUC), Mr Sola Adigun, said the new minimum wage was long overdue and government should implement it.

Also, the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU), Ekiti State University (EKSU) chapter, Mr Olatunde Kolapo, said the N30, 000 was too small to enhance the living standard of workers, and it should not be difficult for government to pay.

-NAN

BE

– Jan. 8, 2019 @ 17:55 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)