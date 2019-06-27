ELIAS Mbam, Chairman, Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), says the commission will work towards increasing the revenue shared by federal, state and local governments.

Mbam made this known to State House correspondents on Thursday after President Muhammadu Buhari swore him in as RMAFC Chairman alongside commissioners representing 30 states at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Senate, had on May 8, confirmed the reappointment of Mbam from Ebonyi State as the Chairman of RMAFC.

He said that the president was emphatic in tasking the commission to deliver on its mandate, adding that they will work towards that.

“We need to increase the sources of revenue to the federation account; in other words, we will concentrate more efforts on how to increase of the size of cake for allocation to the three tiers of government instead of struggling to share a shrinking cake.

“So, the commission will key into the diversification programme of the Federal Government with a view to finding other sources of revenue that will increase resources to the federation account.

“One of our responsibilities is to review the revenue allocation formula and I am saying that we will deliver on our mandate.

“The issue is not just to add and subtract; it derives through a process; whatever you get is derived through a process; more responsibilities, more money,’’ Mbam said.

On staff union’s concern about engaging consultants instead of allowing RMAFC’s staff to work, he assured that everybody would be given his fair due.

According to him, there are some issues that requires specialised attention; hence the need for services of the consultants.

“But everybody knows the schedule of his duties and we cannot deprive anybody from his schedule of duties,’’ he said. (NAN)

