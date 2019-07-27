ANTHONIA Ekpa, Director, Road Transport and Mass Transit Administration, Federal Ministry of Transportation (FMoT) says road is the most viable instrument and enabler of economic development.

She said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the ongoing 3rd annual stakeholder’s conference on road transport and mass transit operations in Nigeria, themed: “Road Mobility Safety in Nigeria”

Ekpa said it was discovered during a focus lab last year that transportation offered the greatest number of investors, saying the Federal Government’s Economic Recovery Growth Plan (ERGP) prioritises transportation alongside agriculture.

She, therefore, emphasised the need for all stakeholders to join hands and ensure the growth of the sector.

Ekpa said the recent spate of crime in the country and kidnappings in unregistered private vehicles can be avoided if the system of Mass Transit is reintroduced and functional.

While speaking on the issue of green transportation using solar power and electric vehicles, Ekpa thanked the former minister of transport for approving the drive for the process, saying smaller countries are doing it and there’s no reason why Nigeria shouldn’t.

She added that the green transportation will eliminate the Co2 emissions that the world is currently battling with.

Ekpa thanked all partners and stakeholders involved in making the department and ministry a success, some of whom are the United Nations, the World Bank, Economic Community of West African States, Federal Government and private and public sector partners.

Also speaking at the event, Assistant Corp Marshal in charge of policy research and statistics, Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), Kayode Fanola (MNI) commended the organisers of the event.

He said it was a good programme by the Ministry for all stakeholders in the road transport sector to rub minds and find solutions to issues.

Fanola said the Corps Mandate is to ensure that carnages are minimised on the Nigerian roads through the use of advocacy, public enlightenment, research and enforcement.

Similarly a stakeholder Prince Julius Ogu, CEO Road Accident Prevention Network Centre (RAPNC), who spoke with NAN during the conference, listed some of the challenges that the conference has identified.

He said that the issue of duplication of duties by some agents of Government like the VIO, FRSC and the Nigeria Police Force should be addressed.

Ogu said organisations such as his directly and indirectly impact on the common man on the streets as they advocate against dangerous driving,

He said his agency also embarked on sensitisation of the public on how to work with agents of government and advocate obedience to traffic rules, which inadvertently reflects in the lives of the common man in the long run.

-NAN

July 27, 2019

