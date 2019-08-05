RICHARD Egbule, the Chairman, National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission, has advised civil servants to utilise their salaries properly to enable them to meet their set goals.

Egbule made the call on Monday in Abuja while speaking during an event to mark Egbule’s 70th birthday by the commission’s chapter of the Association of Senior Civil Servants and the Nigerian Civil Service Union.

The Chairman, who will also be retiring on Aug. 17, advised workers to ensure that they effectively plan their expenditures before embarking on spending.

“The way you plan is the biggest determinant of how your salary works for you.

“Man is an economic being. The more he gets or the more he expects to get, the more he spends.

“Government can continue to increase salary, but as long as you don’t plan properly, you are not likely to benefit from it,” he said.

Egbule said that having spent most of his life at the commission and 10 years at the helm of its affairs, he had implemented polices that had changed salary administration in the country.

“Today, we have the consolidated salary schemes which happened under my watch.

“Also, the military, para military and the entire intelligence community have better salary structure as a result of the contribution of this commission.

“I also introduced the salary inspection scheme, which has greatly reduced the propensity of many agencies to introduce pay packages that are not authorised or approved by government.

“This inspection has saved the government a lot of money,” he said

The outgoing chairman also cautioned civil servants against unnecessary borrowing.

” Borrowings eat deeply into earnings, therefore making it less sufficient to meet financial needs.

Mr Otunsanya Luqman, the Chairman, Association of Senior Civil Servants, Salaries and Wages Commission, commended Egbule for his role in shaping salary administration in the country.

Luqman also called on the government to fix the school system, hospitals and bridge the housing deficit, which he said, accounted for the major expenses of workers.

He said that if right infrastructure were put in place, workers would spend less and be able to save and invest more in their future.

