THE Anambra State Government says it will invest more in human capital to strengthen its efforts at providing quality academic environment to boost human capital.

Gov. Willie Obiano said this while declaring open the Anambra Bussiness and Investment Roundtable aimed at evolving a roadmap for future development of Anambra State.

According to him, the indices for measuring development in the near future will no longer be essentially about physical infrastructure, but about quality of the human capital development.

The event was held at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia.

He noted that investing in human resources and empowerment of youths would solve major societal problems, especially in this era of technology.

Gov. Obiano predicted that human intellect and the quality of human thought would soon become the differentiator between societies.

He noted that the only link between today and tomorrow’s dispensation is quality education, created by quality teachers in quality schools.

The 2019 edition, which has the theme “Beyond Infrastructure: Rethinking the Future’’, is aligned to the core philosophy behind the 50-year Development Plan.

“All these initiatives will offer Anambra youths a clear competitive advantage and place them in a pole position to lead the future comfortably.

“In April last year, we inaugurated the `Youth Empowerment and the Creative Economy Council’ with a view to unlocking the creative potential of the Anambra youth in a manner that will address unemployment more decisively.

“The story does not end with education and healthcare delivery. We have also paid close attention to Digital Entrepreneurship and the Creative Industry.

“Indeed, no meaningful progress can be made in forward-looking society without a superb Healthcare Delivery Sector. A healthy nation is a wealthy nation.

“My administration has prioritised healthcare in Anambra State. In line with this thinking, I recently inaugurated an ultramodern Immaculate Heart Multi-Specialist Hospital and an Oxygen Plant in the state.

“These two investments have given us a lot of elbow room to address healthcare delivery in the state.

“Similarly, our establishment of Anambra Primary Healthcare Agency has proven to be nothing short of revolutionary.

“The same thing applies to the Anambra State Healthcare Insurance Agency, ASHIA, which has made quality healthcare easy and affordable to greater number of our people,’’ Gov Obiano said.

The Chairman, Anambra State Investments Promotion and Protection Agency (ANSIPPA), Ike Chioke, said that the deliberation would set the people firmly on the path to build a more social stable business friendly environment.

That would in turn, attract foreigners to explore the state’s wealth of opportunities for job creation.

Some of the lead discussants at the forum were Adesuwa Ifedi and Sade Adebanjo, and they spoke on the importance of Information and Communication Technology, ICT, to growth of any country.

They maintained that the future of Africa depended on education, health, security, tourism, ICT and the creative industries.

