ECOWAS calls for release of detained citizens in Guinea

By Christabel Ejenike

THE Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, has called for the release of detainees and for prompt investigation into the circumstances leading to the unfortunate incidents.

“The community calls for the release of the detainees and for the prompt investigation into the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incidents with a view to bringing perpetrators to justice, in accordance with the law,” ECOWAS said in a statement signed by Boni Yayi.

The statement recalled that on July 28, a protest was held in Conakry, the capital of Guinea. VOA reported that the protest was against Guinea’s junta and its handling of plans to return to democracy.

“The community expresses its deep concern about the increasing socio-political tension in Guinea and deplores the violence that took place in Conakry, which resulted in fatalities, injuries and the destruction of properties.

“ECOWAS also appeals to the authorities, the political class and the Civil Society to engage in an inclusive dialogue in order to de-escalate the tension and agree on a reasonable timeframe and modalities for the peaceful restoration of constitutional order.

“The community relayed its commitment to support the transition authorities and the Guinean people in their endeavor,” the statement said.

