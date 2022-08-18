Eden Power to launch climate change mobile app in October

EDEN Power, purveyors of clean, sustainable energy, is to launch Eden Zero – a mobile application platform developed to tackle climate change – in October, its Chief Executive Officer, Mr Olumuyiwa Abiodun, has announced.

Abiodun, in a statement on Thursday in Lagos, said that the app would focus on educating individuals on how they could take effective steps to actively reverse climate change effects.

“The platform will also connect them to long-term carbon-offset initiatives, which will reduce Sub-Saharan Africa’ reliance on hazardous energy generation,” the statement added.

It said that Eden Zero was a global platform that would offer individuals a carbon calculator to calculate their carbon footprint and choose from tailormade, sustainable and real-life recommendations to reduce and neutralise their carbon emissions through offsets and behavioural changes.

“These recommendations will cover daily lifestyle areas like energy use, transportation, shopping, among others.

“It highlights the direct connection between daily activities and individual carbon emissions, encouraging users to consciously join the climate change fight by offsetting carbon footprints with a personalised monthly subscription.

“Eden Power has consistently shown its commitment to ecologically conscious initiatives by leveraging cutting-edge technology to provide renewable, cost-effective energy solutions that are also environmentally friendly.

“The introduction of Eden Zero serves to bolster that commitment as well as encourage a more conscious approach to the effects of climate change,” Abiodun explained.

On the importance of Eden Zero project, he stressed that the plan was to provide personalised emission information to socially conscious individuals.

“It will also provide sustainable offsetting options that benefit the environment by increasing carbon filters and reducing the over-reliance of underserved communities in Sub-Saharan Africa on fossil-fueled energy generation.”

On the need for initiatives like Eden Zero, he said: “We are rapidly approaching the brink of irreversible climate chaos. If we are to avert the harsh future we have created, we must reduce global carbon emissions by 50 percent per decade, beginning now.

“If we love our children more than we love ourselves, we only have one choice: take collective action. This is what we hope to achieve with Eden Zero,” Abiodun stated.

Founded in December 2019, Lagos-based Eden Power is focused on delivering value to small and medium commercial clusters across Nigeria.

The company possesses a working knowledge of the electricity value chain combining financing and engineering of Energy Storage and Solar Systems. It also operates as Eden Lotus in the United Kingdom.

Eden Power says it has also developed tools to identify and deliver cost-effective energy storage and power systems, making it a Power-as-a-Service (PaaS) firm with the ability to deliver uninterrupted power for a monthly fee with a minimal upfront commitment by end users.

Its operation model is believed to help free cash flow for operations of businesses, thus allowing them to direct funds towards pressing projects while delivering clean and uninterrupted power. (NAN)

