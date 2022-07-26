Edo House of Assembly Speaker eulogises Amusan

THE Speaker of the Edo House of Assembly, Marcus Onobun, has congratulated Nigerian track and field star, Tobi Amusan, for clinching the gold medal in the 100m hurdle event at the just- concluded World Athletics Championships 2022.

Onobun, who congratulated Amusun in a statement on Monday in Benin, said: “It’s a great honour for the national flag to fly high on the international stage in such a time like this.

“She did not only win the gold medal but she also smashed the world record twice; both in the semi-finals and finals respectively to make her the first Nigeria to win a world championship.

“Tobi Amusan has done both herself and the whole nation of Nigeria proud and it was evident when she mounted the podium and the hallowed Nigerian national anthem sounded with her free-flowing tears indicating so much passion for the country”, he said.

He said that Amusan’s victory should spur Nigerian youths to take up the challenge in striving to work hard as there is hope for Nigeria and the future is now”. (NAN)

A.I