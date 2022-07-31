EdoBEST: Parents applaud Obaseki on basic education reform

PARENTS and guardians of children in schools under the EdoBEST education reform on Saturday applauded Gov. Godwin Obaseki for the transformation in the basic education sector of the state.

EdoBEST is a technology-based teaching and learning technique, launched in the state in 2018.

At the Parents-Teachers conferences (PTC) held in 1,313 schools across the state to mark the end of the 2021/22 academic session, parents and guardians thronged out to discuss the progress of their children.

They commended the basic education sector reformation strategy of the governor while also expressing appreciation to teachers for being the bedrock of the reform.

Mrs. Sarah Oloyede, mother of an Early Childhood Care, Development and Education (ECCDE) 3 pupil at Asoro Primary School, noted that there was a marked improvement in her daughter’s performance.

“I have been following my daughter’s performance throughout this term. I am really happy with the results. I must really commend the class teacher for her patience.

“I also appreciate the method EdoBEST is using that encourages pupils to read from a tender age,” Mrs Oloyede said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that PTC was introduced in state-owned schools in Edo as part of basic education reform.

The conference provides an opportunity for parents to have face-to-face conversations with the teachers of their children as they work together for general improvement in pupils’ learning outcomes.

Mrs Joy Anyalewechi, whose daughter is a student at Oredo Girls’ Secondary School, lauded the teachers for a wonderful session.

She said, “I am impressed that despite missing weeks on medical grounds, my daughter has been able to pick up this term.

“I was initially worried about how her absence from school would impact her performance, but the teacher helped her make up for the losses.”

In her remarks, Mrs Mary Otohile, a primary five teacher of Asoro Primary School, also acknowledged that students’ performance in her class improved than in the previous sessions.

She, however, attributed this to the continuous use of digital learning resources, teacher professional development and standardised classroom techniques adopted because of EdoBEST.

She enjoined parents to be more involved in their children’s academic development.

“This past term, the children performed better than before and it is important that this is sustained in the coming session.

“I have asked parents to engage their children this holiday.

“We have a lot of learning resources and platforms like EdoBEST@Home that they can use in keeping them engaged.

“This will also allow parents to be more involved in their children’s studies and with this, we will see improvements in the coming term.”

“Since we were fully integrated into the EdoBEST programme, we have noticed an increase in the learning abilities of our students.

“They are more attentive in class while participating extensively in each lesson.

“I am excited to see this improvement across other terms and sessions,” she said. (NAN)

KN