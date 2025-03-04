Education in Jeopardy: Catholic Bishops Decry Prolonged School Closures in Northern Nigeria 

THE Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has expressed deep concern over the recent decision by some governors in northern Nigeria to close schools for five weeks during the Ramadan period.



Millions of students are caught in the crossfire as the region’s education system, already beset by challenges, faces the added strain of prolonged school closures.



According to the CBCN, the prolonged school closures will not only disrupt the academic calendar but also jeopardize the education and future of millions of Nigerian children.



“This decision will exacerbate the existing education crisis in the region, which has one of the highest rates of out-of-school children in the world,” said Most Rev. Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, President of the CBCN.



The bishops emphasised that education is a fundamental right of every child, and it is the responsibility of the government to ensure that this right is protected.



“The Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights emphasize the right to education as a fundamental human right,” said the CBCN officials.



Results from studies reveal the devastating effects which extended school closures can have on students’ learning outcomes, particularly in regions already struggling with low educational attainment.



For instance, a World Bank report states that prolonged school closures in low-income countries can lead to significant learning losses, exacerbating existing educational disparities (World Bank, 2020).



Similarly, a UNESCO’s Global Education Monitoring Report in 2020 emphasises the importance of minimizing school closures to prevent learning losses, especially in regions with existing educational disparities (UNESCO, 2020).



Moreover, research by the National Bureau of Economic Research has shown that school closures in the United States have significant negative effects on student achievement, suggesting that extended closures can have long-lasting and far-reaching consequences for students’ educational trajectories (Dee & Dizon-Ross, 2019).



The CBCN has therefore urged the governors of the affected states to reconsider this decision and explore alternative arrangements that respect the rights and freedoms of all citizens.



The prelates prayed that those in government will prioritise the education and well-being of all Nigerian children, regardless of their faith or background, and work towards creating a more just and equitable society for all.

They also called on the Federal Government to intervene and ensure that the rights of all Nigerians, regardless of their faith or background, are protected.



A.I



March 4, 2025