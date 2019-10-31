NO fewer than 10 students of the Queens’ School, Enugu received various bursary awards from the school’s Old Girls Association, United States of America and Rivers State branches.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that seven Senior Secondary (SS3) students received N70, 000 each from the US branch to cater for their WAEC and NECO examination fees as well as purchase of some text books.

Similarly, three SS1 students received N20, 000 and N15, 000 each for emerging best in English, Mathematics and overall in their junior WAEC examination from the Port Harcourt branch of the association.

Presenting the bursary, the US branch President of the association, Mrs. Chinwe Nwabude said the gesture was to assist the students in their studies.

Nwabude, who was represented by the Enugu branch President of the association, Mrs. Margaret Nwagbo, said that US branch started funding the scholarship award in 2017.

She said that the students were selected after an examination was conducted for the award.

According to her, this is part of efforts to give back to the school that moulded us as many of us who graduated from the school have excelled in various disciplines.

Nwabude also disclosed that the US branch had commenced the construction of a double storey hostel for student boarders hoping that it would be commissioned in 2020.

She used the occasion to thank the state governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his numerous developmental supports to the school including the renovation of the sick bay, classrooms and dormitories.

The president also thanked the school Principal, Mrs. Ada Nweke and her staff for taking care of the students.

The Port Harcourt President of the old girls association, Dr Chineze Uche urged the students to continue to make the school proud and advised them to shun social vices such as cultism and drug abuse.

The principal, in her response, thanked the old girls for their numerous projects in the school and pledged to ensure that the school became one of the best schools in the country in terms of academic performance.

The benefitting female students include Chiagbanwe Agu, Catherine Ekechukwu, Chinenyem Okafor, Kasie Osinachi, Nneoma Eze, Chidinma Uchedu and Chiamaka Nwafor.

Others are Munachi Okpara who emerged the best mathematics student, Everest Nweke, best English student while Odinaka Okoroafor emerged the best overall students in the junior WAEC.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Miss Agu thanked the old girls for their kind gesture and promised to make the school and their families proud in their studies.

The event, witnessed by some parents of the beneficiaries, featured choral songs by students of the school.

NAN

-Oct 31, 2019 @19:16 GMT |

