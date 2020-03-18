SOME candidates, who sat for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in Ibadan and some computer-based test (CBT) centre operators have described commended the exercise, describing it as peaceful and hitch-free.

They made the remarks while speaking with a correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who monitored the exercise in Ibadan metropolis on Wednesday.

Some of the candidates stated that they were made to sit for the examination after having been thoroughly checked by JAMB officials and security agents.

A candidate, Dorcas Avosa, said that though the examination was thorough, her centre started late.

“It was fine, though we started late. We were supposed to have started by 9 am. but we did start until a few minutes to 11 in the morning.

“There was no hitch. Although I saw some candidates raising their hands, they were quickly attended to by the officials,” Avosa said.

Another candidate, Temilade Amoo, said that she experienced no delay but had to ask for a change of her computer’s mouse when she discovered that the one attached to the system was not responding as it should.

Also, Tunde Maye, said that the monitoring in his centre was strict and that candidates were thoroughly searched before entering the examination hall.

An anonymous source told NAN that one person was caught for alleged impersonation at the Sunshine International School CBT Centre and was handed over to the security agent.

Mr Gbenga Adebambo, the CBT Centre Coordinator at Educational Advancement Centre (EAC), said that the conduct of the examination at the centre was wonderful, as the examination started on time and with no hitch.

“We are through with the first and second batches, and the third batch is filing in now.

“The only challenge has been the low level of understanding of the use of the computer by the candidates. We have to put them through,” he said.

Adebambo commended JAMB for the marked improvement in the conduct of 2020 UTME relative to the previous ones.

“I have not seen any candidate complaining of any form of hitch and it has been going on well,” he added.

Also speaking, Prof. Wole Abbas, a member of the JAMB monitoring team for the 2020 UTME, said that he had visited 15 centres in Ibadan as at the time of speaking with NAN.

He said that there had not been a major problem other than some minor technical hitches, which, he said, had been promptly attended to by JAMB officials, adding that the exercise had been largely peaceful and less rancorous.

“The results we have from various centres are encouraging; only a few cases of technical hitches were reported.

“I have never heard of malpractices but I have seen a few technical itches, which JAMB had quickly resolved.

“We send daily reports to JAMB and the agency has ensured that no reported case of issues goes unattended to.

“The workers are also committed and if it continues this way, there will come a time when we will not record any examination malpractice in Nigeria again,” Abbas said. (NAN)

