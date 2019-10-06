3 Lagos teachers bag President’s award

Three teachers of Lagos State -Elusaki Iyabo, Ikuseyidunmi Pius and Adeniyi Oluwasegun – have won the 2019 President’s Teachers and Schools Excellence Award (PTSEA).

This was disclosed in a statement on Sunday by Mr Kayode Sutton, the media coordinator Lagos State Ministry of Education in Lagos.

According to the statement, the event held at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

These awards were given to the teachers and the chool for their exemplary performance in the Education Sector in commemoration of the global World Teachers Day.

Addressing teachers during the 2019 World Teachers’ Day Celebration at the Sports’ Complex, University of Lagos, the Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, said the feat had come at the right time.

“It has come as a reciprocation of the State Government’s priority attention to the Education Sector.

“As a State, in spite of all odds, we have the dexterity and professionals to attain greater heights in delivering quality education to our future leaders.

“I must commend and appreciate their passion, cooperation and dedication to their jobs as well as commitment to the growth of the Sector.

‘’No society can achieve meaningful development in delivering quality education without placing premium value on its teachers.

“Considering your roles, contributions and importance, our teachers must receive and enjoy the rewards for their labour first here on earth and then later in Heaven,” she said.

Adefisayo assured teachers that the profession would be made more attractive by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos who has promised to increase budgetary allocation to education.

“He also promised to deploy technology driven template to the Sector, employ more teachers, upscale regular training of teachers, as well as create a conducive teaching and learning environment.”

She said that the appropriateness of this year’s theme- “Young Teachers, the Future of the Profession” was to take a critical look at the teaching profession from yesterday, today and tomorrow’s perspectives.

“This is for the purpose of repositioning it for optimal performance in this present age that global attention is being shifted from resource-based-economy to knowledge-based-economy which is inherent in every man,” she said. (NAN)

– Oct. 6, 2019 @ 16:05 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)