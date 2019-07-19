FIFTY students from Surulere Local Government Area of Lagos State on Friday benefited from the free General Certificate of Education (GCE) forms given by Mr Tajudeen Ajide, the Council’s Chairman.

Mr Adetunji Adedeji, an Education Consultant in the council, made the disclosure in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He said a Mock examination was conducted by the council for 120 students from among whom only 50 students passed.

Adedeji explained that this was how the beneficiaries emerged and were given the opportunity to benefit from the council.

“The mock examination was marked by education consultants immediately after the examination.

“The chairman placed the examination to ensure that those selected were on merit rather than slots, to enable more people at the grassroots to benefit and to assist parents who are unable to afford the forms for their children.

“Ajide deserves an applause for empowering youths and ensuring they stayed out of crime.

“Stay away from hooliganism, make the council proud, make your parents proud and make yourself proud,” he said.

Adedeji advised the students who passed the mock examination to inculcate good reading habit to pass the upcoming examination to further their vocation.

NAN reports that the forms were given to the beneficiaries by the council’s Secretary, Mr Muiz Dosunmu on Friday. (NAN)

– July 19, 2019 @ 16:35 GMT |

