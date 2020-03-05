THE Katsina state Coordinator of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Alhaji Ahidjo Yahaya says seven out the 1,800 Batch “A” corps members who served in the state will repeat their service year for violating the rules the scheme.

Yahaya stated this during the passing out parade of Batch “A” corps members on Thursday in Katsina.

He said that four other corps members would have their service year extended for also violating the rules of the scheme.

According to him, a total of 1,800 corps members were deployed to the state comprising 1,218 males and 582 females.

Yahaya said that the corps members were posted to four critical areas as stipulated in the NYSC guidelines which included education, health, agriculture and rural infrastructure.

“For the avoidance of doubt, a total of 1,200 corps members were posted to teach in secondary schools, polytechnics, colleges of education and universities within the state, these included government and private institutions.

“In the area of health, 85 corps members served in various health facilities across the state, 250 were engaged in agricultural sector, while 262 served in infrastructural and rural development outlets.

“In summary, most of the members did very well in all the areas that they were posted.

“We really want to thank Gov. Aminu Masari for his tremendous support and cooperation to us at all times,” he said.

Earlier, Masari commended the corps members for their dedication, commitment and zeal during their service year in the state.

Masari, represented by the chairman of the NYSC Governing Board in the state, Alhaji Ibrahim Khalil urged the outgoing corps members to imbibe the lessons learnt during the service year.

NAN

– Mar. 5, 2020 @ 18:25 GMT |

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)