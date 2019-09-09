THE National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) says it has posted 80 per cent of the 2019 Batch ‘B’ Stream 2 corps members posted to Ebonyi to schools for their primary assignment.

Mrs Ann Ibe, NYSC State Coordinator in the state, disclosed this on Monday at Afikpo, during the closing ceremony of the orientation programme, noting that they would be trusted to give their best.

Ibe said that posting to schools were rural-based where the services of the corps members were mostly required.

“We sincerely believe that these corps members will bring their knowledge to bear in discharging this all-important assignment.

“We have painstakingly posted the 1, 358 corps members who concluded their orientation programme to the 13 local government areas of the state.

“We put into consideration, the NYSC posting policy which stipulates that corps members should be posted to the four key sectors of the economy namely: education, road infrastructure, agriculture and health,” she said.

The state coordinator called on local government chairmen, corps employers and other stakeholders to accept the corps members and accord priority to their welfare and security needs.

“You all should encourage and support them to embark on projects of felt needs of the host communities and sponsor the projects by providing funds and the materials.

“Together, we will join our efforts to that of the government to develop Ebonyi in particular and the nation by extension.”

She thanked state government for its support and encouragement to the NYSC, evidenced by the release of funds for the massive renovation works at the orientation camp.

Gov. David Umahi, represented by the Commissioner for Youth Development and Sports, Charlse Akpuenika commended the corps members for their discipline, commitment and dedication to duty.

“The people of Ebonyi you are going to meet are very industrious and hospitable and you should assist them for speedy development.

“The people are predominantly farmers, the state government will do everything possible to ensure the enhancement of your welfare,” he promised.

He, however, warned the corps members against embarking on unnecessary and unauthorised journey, reminding them that such development had hitherto caused untold suffering and pains on parents, when it turned sour.

“Always travel with proper permission from the state coordinator of NYSC when the need arises,” he advised.

NAN

Sept. 9, 2019

