GOV. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State has approved the constitution of visitation Panel for the Kwara State Polytechnic and International Aviation College, Ilorin.

In a statement, Hajiya Sa’adatu Modibbo-Kawu, Kwara Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Science and Technology said on Monday that the visitation panel will be chaired by Dr. Fatai Bello.

She stated that Bello was Country Representative of the Global Fund, a United Nations’ agency in Nigeria and former Council member of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, Ilorin.

According to her, other members of the panel include Mr Suleiman Talban Lafiagi; AbdulGaniyu Sani, a Chartered Accountant/ forensic audit expert; Muyideen Aliyu, Rtd Director of SSS; Mrs. Yetunde Adekeye, former Principal, School of Midwifery; and Hajiya Asmau Yusuf Saka, Rtd Banker/Accountant.

She disclosed that the Assistant Director of the Kwara State Ministry of Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Ayansola Justina, will act as the secretary of the visitation panel.

Kawu-Modibbo also said the governor has also accepted the appointment of Prof. AbdulGaniyu Alabi, former Dean, College of Engineering, Kwara State University (KWASU), as chairman of International Aviation College Visitation Panel.

She noted that other members of the visitation panel are: Mr AbdulFatai Olajide, Private Chartered Accountant and Auditor as member, and Mrs Christina Amudipe, a Primary Health Consultant ad member, among others. (NAN)

– Aug. 3, 2020 @ 18:35 GMT |

