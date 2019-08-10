The National Youth Service Scheme (NYSC), in Kwara has received 400 mattresses, 400 double bunk beds and 100 long benches from the State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

A statement by NYSC Public Relations Officer, Oladipo Morakinyo, on Saturday in Ilorin said the State Coordinator, Mrs Esther Ikupolati, took delivery of the items on Friday.

He said items received from the governor also included drugs for the orientation camp clinic.

According to Morakinyo, the State Coordinator expressed her gratitude to the governor for matching his words with actions.

Ikupolati added that she could not hide her excitement in receiving the relief materials from the State Government.

She said the assistance came at a very good time, when the 2019 Batch ‘B’ stream II camp has already been scheduled to commence.

The statement added that the coordinator would formally inform the NYSC Director General, Brig.-Gen. Shuaib Ibrahim, of the Governor’s gesture to the scheme.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the governor had made an unscheduled visit to the NYSC orientation camp at Yikpata, Edu local government Area, during the orientation course of 2019 Batch B stream I.

The Governor lamented the deplorable conditions of the camp facilities and sent his apology to the Corps members at the camp.

He then promised to quickly intervene and make the camp habitable for the young Nigerians, who are using the facilities.

NAN reports that the 2019 Batch ‘B’ Stream II orientation course of the NYSC would begin on Aug 20, 2019 at the permanent orientation camp in Yikpata.

