Adaeze Emecheta bags PhD in Pharmacy 

Adaeze Emecheta graduates from University of Iowa, United States of America, with two degrees

ADAEZE Jackie Emecheta , daughter of Realnews Online magazine Hall of Famer, bagged Doctor of Pharmacy and Master of Public Health, MPH, degrees simultaneously on May 9, at University of Iowa in United States.

Her parents, Elvis Emecheta, a Realnews Hall of Famer and managing director, Zevis Group, and Anuli Emecheta, a medical doctor, were amongst other relations that witnessed this historic moment in Iowa.

Also on hand to acknowledge their cousin’s academic feat were Ifeanyi Ibez i, the newly elected member of Federal House representing Idemili North and South Federal Constituency; Uju Nwude, a California based Pharmacist and Chukwudi Chukwuma of USA Government Agency.

Adaeze’s academic accomplishment started some 10 years ago when she left Nigeria for United Kingdom to complete her International Baccalaureate at King Edwards High School before proceeding to University of Texas at Austin to earn her first degree in Biological Sciences and thence to Iowa four years ago where she became not only the official representative of all the International Students of U-Iowa in the Governing Board of the University but also the Secretary of the Christian Pharmacy Students Union of the University in her second year and subsequently the Coordinator of the same Chapter from her third year.

Adaeze spent the summer of 2018 working and studying in Geneva to earn a junior fellowship of World Health Organization, WHO.

A prolific writer in her younger days she contributed to Thisday dailies leisure column under the tutelage of Ijeoma Nwogugu, former editor of the newspaper.