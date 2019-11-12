A private university, Samuel Adegboyega University, Ogwa, Edo State, is set to establish an agro-solar power project on the campus to boost power generation.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Ben Aigbokhan, made this known on Tuesday at a news conference, ahead of the institution’s 5th Convocation ceremony scheduled for Nov. 15.

Aigbokhan said that the university would undertake the project in partnership with a London-based company, Skillcom Technology Ltd., expert on renewable energy.

He said the power project was conceived to generate 50kW of electricity, saying that the 25kW is in the first phase of the project.

“We are presently exploring partnership with Skillcom Technology Ltd, a London-based company on renewable energy resources to establish agro-solar power project on campus.

“The project is capable of generating 25kW of electricity, ‘’ he said.

Aigbokhan announced that the National Universities Commission (NUC) had approved the establishment of the College of Law to the already-existing 14 academic programmes being run by the institution.

“We are in the process of establishing a College of Law which we hope will commence in the new year.

“Application forms have been submitted to both NUC and Council of Legal Education. We are expecting their resource verification teams anytime from now,’’ he said.

The vice-chancellor said that the management had embarked on infrastructure projects, saying that the library building and the centre for entrepreneurial studies were projects that would be inaugurated during the convocation ceremony.

Aigbokhan said a total of 79 students found worthy in character and learning would be awarded degrees in various disciplines in the institution.

He noted that of the number, eight graduated with first class; 30 second class (upper division); 35 with second class (lower division); while six earned third class.

The vice-chancellor explained that the student population of the institution had increased to 500 since the inception of the school in 2011. (NAN)

