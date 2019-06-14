Akajiugo Amucheazi, s student of James Hope College, emerges winner of Cambridge Summer School Scholarship

JAMES Hope College, JHC, has reaffirmed its impressive stance on academic excellence with its recent award for the Cambridge Immerse Scholarship. Just a few months after the College published its outstanding IGCSE result, recording 100 percent score in 14 subjects (A* – C), one of JHC’s students, Akajiugo Amucheazi won the highly sought-after 2019 Cambridge Immerse Scholarship, following his qualification through the rigorous nomination round.

Akajiugo will be joining other award winners worldwide in Cambridge, from August 11 to August 24, 2019, for their intensive course. This scholars programme is an excellent accolade for any high-performing student interested in pursuing further studies at a leading university.

Immerse Education, the award provider of the Cambridge Immerse Scholarship, is an award-winning academic programme in the United Kingdom. Its unique academic enrichment programmes provide an unparalleled glimpse into university-level education. All programmes are designed by expert, experienced tutors, which include some of the brightest minds from some of the world’s leading universities.

James Hope College is one of the educational initiatives of the Jim Ovia Foundation, which offers its students world-class education at a subsidized rate. James Hope College is supported by an endowment fund and currently has 40 percent of its students on full scholarship. It is located in the serene environment of Agbor, Delta State.

