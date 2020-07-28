PROF. Noah Yusuf, Vice-Chancellor, Al-Hikmah University, has said that in no time, the University will institute a mediation centre to curb drug abuse in the society.

Yusuf made this disclosure at his maiden news briefing held at the Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ) Press Centre on Tuesday in Ilorin, as the 5th Vice-Chancellor of the university.

According to him, I have in plan to establish a sub-center under the Centre for Islamic Heritage and Community Development (CIHCD), which is the mediation centre.

“This will help students who are addicted to drugs, have a rethink, and to be rehabilitated.”

The VC added that in order to curb the menace of drug abuse in the University, there should be a replacement for the drug, which to him would be recreation facilities.

He said that there would be various recreational and sporting activities at the University, which will help in distracting the drug addicts.

Yusuf added that the parents of students have a great role to play in any effort to curtail the awful act of drug abuse among students in the University.

The VC added that the University’s motto, which is learning for wisdom and morality, would continue to be upheld and the issue of drug abuse among Al-Hikmah University students would soon be a thing of the past.

He, however, called on parents to register their wards in Al-hikmah University without any fear.

He added that the University is doing its best to be the foremost in imparting knowledge and morality in students.

Yusuf stated that the University is also working hard not only to be the best in Nigeria but globally.

The VC noted that Al-Hikmah University has today become a success story to be envied.

Yusuf promised to direct his immediate focus to consolidate the achievements recorded by my predecessors in office.

“I will do this through dynamic, transparent, consultative, and purposeful leadership. I shall tackle the current challenges of the University and explore ways of forging new areas of achievements and groundbreaking feats.

“Al-Hikmah University was the first Islamic faith-based University to be granted an operational license in Nigeria in 2005.

“It started running academic programmes in 2005/2006 academic session with a population of barely 70 students spread over three Colleges, running a total of eight academic programmes,” he said. (NAN)

– Jul. 28, 2020 @ 19:05 GMT |

(Visited 18 times, 18 visits today)