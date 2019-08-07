ABDULLAHI Candido, Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), has advocated automatic employment for Miss Talatu Adamu, best graduating student of the University of Abuja in the 2018/2019 graduating set.

Talatu, an indigene of the FCT, who studied Chemistry, emerged the university’s best graduating student with a CGPA of 4.82.

“Having proved so excellent, she should be engaged as a lecturer in the university,” Candido said on Wednesday, when he hosted her.

“She also deserves a scholarship for further studies; she has qualified for that.

“We feel elated that we have produced someone who has made us proud; we have never had it before in her department. She has set a record both in the school and the department.

“I have told the Chairman of Kuje (her Area Council of origin), that he must go all the way to ensure that she is given what is due to her.

“If the Kuje Chairman cannot do so, he should gather all the Area Council Chairmen; we shall march to the office of the Vice Chancellor and get this done, because she deserves it,” he said.

The chairman, who donated N500,000 to Talatu, thanked her parents for investing in her education.

Responding, Talatu thanked the AMAC Chairman for the gesture and especially for celebrating her academic success, and promised to be an advocate for girl-child education in the FCT and Nigeria.

