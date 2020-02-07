THE Amuwo Odofin Local Government in Lagos State has distributed Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) forms to 150 indigent students in the community.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the students were presented with the forms at the council secretariat on Friday in Lagos.

Mr Valentine Buraimoh, the council Chairman, said the gesture was to help the students fulfill their dreams academically.

Buraimoh said the council would also organise free coaching classes to help prepare the students so they could excel in the examination.

NAN reports that the classes will hold at Fifth Avenue Primary School, Festac Town.

“It is our joy to ensure that the young ones are able to face their future academically and become leaders of our country tomorrow.

“That is why we are providing you with this form and also coaching you so you can do well in your exams and get admission into the higher institutions,” he said.

Buraimoh cautioned the students against taking the goodwill received for granted because they got it for free.

“I don’t have issues buying JAMB forms but I found out that sometimes we beg people to come and take it; that is why we reduced the number we are buying,” he said.

The council’s Head of Education, Mr Ikeolu Ayandele, said the council would monitor their success in the examination.

“The chairman is interested that the students score high marks. The student with the highest mark will be given a scholarship,” he said. (NAN)

– Feb. 7, 2020 @ 18:19 GMT |

