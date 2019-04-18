THE Anambra State government has resolved to commit to promoting education and technology in the state.

Theresa Obikezie, the commissioner for Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, said the government would continue to promote education and technology because of its values and importance to the people of Anambra.

Obiekezie said this while interacting with newsmen in her office at the Jerome Udoji Secretariat Complex, Awka.

Anambra State government carved out the Ministry of Tertiary Education, Science and technology from Education Ministry in order to promote quality technologically driven-education.

Government believes that because of emphasis on technology, it would be better to have two separate commissioners — for Basic Education and another to focus on Tertiary Education, Science and Technology.

According to the commissioner, if you look at the country now, you will notice that Anambra is the only state that manufactures motor vehicles in the entire country.

“When you go to Nnewi, you will see that we produce a lot of things; our people can dismantle any car engine and re-assemble same.

“Government is very much interested in technological development and that is the reason why we have Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company in Nnewi.’’

The commissioner said that Education comprised Primary, Secondary and Tertiary, “the new system of education runs through the first 9 years and 3 years before you go into the university’’.

“It is no longer 6-3-3-4 system but 9-3-4 system and the new basic education which is compulsory for students these days is Primary 1 to Junior Secondary School-3 (JSS 3).

“After the basic education, the next is Senior Secondary, SS, which enables the students to sit for Senior School Certificate Examination, SSCE, and then the Tertiary Institutions,’’ the commissioner emphasised.

– Apr. 18, 2019

