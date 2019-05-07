THE Anambra State Library Board in its bid to promote culture celebrated Africa’s World Cultural Heritage. The theme of the celebration is: “My African Heritage.’’

In an address, Nkechi Udeze, the acting director, Anambra State Library Board, observed that the aim of the event was to educate the younger generation on the need to preserve Igbo cultures.

“Parents should speak the Igbo Language and encourage their children/wards to do so. Those who don’t encourage their children to speak Igbo language are helping to make the language extinct.’’

The director said that it was a day set aside by UNESCO to celebrate Africa’s unique culture.

“Africa’s World Cultural Heritage, is an annual event celebrated on May 5 every year by UNESCO to promote the continent’s unique cultures and natural heritage,’’ Udeze said.

Dike Ndulue, the chairman of the occasion and former permanent secretary, Ministry of Information and Public Enlightenment, described cultural heritage as very unique that could be transmitted from one generation to another.

“Our foods, songs, dances, languages, sports, modes of dressing and other cultural practices are our heritage to be maintained by our younger generation,’’ Ndulue urged.

Chinecherem Okonkwo, a student of Enizem Secondary School, Ekwulummili, said the event was enlightening. “I saw things with my eyes that I only read about in books.’’



