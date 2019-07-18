THE Anambra State Government has emphasised its preparedness to promote Igbo language and culture to stop it from going into extinction

“Igbo language is our heritage and should be passed on to our children from generation to generation,’’ Gov. Willie Obiano said

The Governor, who was represented by his Deputy Dr Nkem Okeke, while receiving the Igboezue International Association of Nigeria and The Diaspora at Government House, Awka, Obiano said that his government participated actively in various cultural festivals among communities in the state.

He stressed that Anambra had adopted and maintained ‘Wednesdays’ as Igbo speaking day, when Ndi Anambra should communicate and transact government activities in Igbo language.

The governor thanked the group for championing Igbo course, promising to support them for their good work.

Igboezue International Association is non-governmental organisation solely charged with projecting Igbo agenda.

Earlier, the National President of the association Mazi Uchenna Okoye, called on Ndi Igbo to always promote and preserve their mother tongue

“Our language and culture is our identity; we must not sit back and watch our heritage go into extinction,’’ he said.

He said that the group visited many basic and tertiary institutions to campaign for the promotion of Igbo language.

While rallying for support, Okoye cautioned Ndigbo against disunity, saying it would only hinder progress in the region.

Okoye emphasised that strong ties with associations of Ndigbo in The Diaspora had succeeded in including Igbo language as broadcasting medium in the United Kingdom.

He described as taboo the attitude of some parents, who ban their children from speaking the language.

While describing Igboezue as mouthpiece of Ndi Igbo, he said that the association would continue to support good governance.

“Gov. Willie Obiano administration is credible and we will continue to support the APGA-led government in Anambra,’’ he said.

The State Secretary of the association, Vincent Chukwurah, thanked the government for worthy recognition the group had enjoyed in the state.

He commended the developmental strides witnessed in Anambra, saying ‘’Gov. Obiano is a strong Igboman and his good work in the state speaks volume’’.

